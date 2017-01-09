Mediterranean flavors influence Northwest ingredients at Thackeray Cafe and Bar

SEATTLE, WASH. - Thackeray Cafe and Bar, which opened in December 2016, features a broad and eclectic menu combining Mediterranean dishes made with Northwest ingredients.

The Wallingford restaurant, located in the Brook's building, is operated by the Heavy Restaurant Group, the same group behind Meet the Moon, Purple Cafe and others. It's a neighborhood restaurant with a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Casey Robison, Heavy's Spirits Director teamed up with Chris Horn, wine director, to create a bar menu that features a wide variety of spirits, cocktails, wine and beer. A favorite is the Hello Spaceboy cocktail, a gin-based drink with a portrait of David Bowie stenciled on the foam.

On the Menu:

Thackeray Chopped Salad

Mezze Spreads: Whipped Feta, Spiced Black Lentil Spread, and Muhammarra

House-made Pita

Grapes, dates and bacon

Crispy Chicken Wings with Chiles, Peanuts and Spiced Honey

Lebanese 9 Spice Lamb Shawarma

Braised Short Rib with garlic-celery root puree and winter squash





Hours:

Lunch: Mon. - Fri. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dinner: Sun. - Th. from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fri. from 4 p.m to 11 p.m.

Weekend Brunch: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy Hour: Mon. - Fri. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thackeray Cafe and Bar

(206) 737-8743

3400 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

