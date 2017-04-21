'Meatball John' thanks firefighters one sandwich at a time

Thinkstock image

A Kitsap County man is doing his part to help local firefighters one sandwich at a time.

John Duefrane, known affectionately as Meatball John, has been going to stations throughout Kitsap County for the last few years making enormous meatball sandwiches for firefighters and paramedics.

Duefrane used to work as a firefighter back on the East Coast but retired several years ago.

In 2014, he watched firefighters extricate a man and woman trapped in a car after an accident and wanted to do something to thank them for their hard work.

Duefrane came up with the idea to make his special meatball subs for first responders.

He’s made hundreds of the sandwiches and said only about 30-40 firefighters have ever finished an entire sub in one sitting.

© 2017 KING-TV