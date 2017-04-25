Mayor's attorneys want sanctions against accuser's lawyer

File photo of Lincoln Beauregard

Attorneys representing Mayor Ed Murray have asked a judge to sanction a lawyer representing the man accusing him of child sex abuse.

Attorney Malaika Eaton, of McNaul Ebel Nawrot & Helgren accused attorney Lincoln Beauregard of "wrongly filing correspondence with counsel and discovery papers with the Court."

Eaton wrote that the mayor's counsel has tried to get Beauregard to stop.

"Mr. Beauregard wishes to communicate directly with the press, that is his right. What he cannot do is use the Court's filing system as his mouthpiece," she wrote.

Beauregard represents a man named D.H., later identified as Delvonn Heckard, who is suing the mayor for child sex abuse.

On Monday, Beauregard filed a subpoena for Maggie Thompson, the mayor's operations manager, including details of an alleged incident at the mayor's home.

Beauregard responded in a letter to the mayor's attorneys provided to KING 5, "As noted, you have a reputation for being nasty. Our filings have been in full accord with the civil rules, and filed for proper purpose - including public/media view."

