Mayoral candidates lead open forum in West Seattle Thursday

The six leading candidates for Seattle mayor will face off Thursday at a public forum in West Seattle.



The event is hosted by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and will focus on business and transportation issues.

The forum will be at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Have questions for the candidates? You can ask them during a meet-and-greet starting at 6:15 p.m.

Admission is free and you do not need to pre-register.



Candidates participating are:

Jenny Durkan

Jessyn Farrell

Bob Hasegawa

Michael McGinn

Cary Moon

Nikkita Oliver

The top candidates for Seattle mayor answered questions and laid out their vision for the city's future in KING 5-KUOW Public Radio's primary election debate Monday. See the recap here.

