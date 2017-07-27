Mayor Murray's accuser wants millions from city

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray (Photo: KING)

A Kent man who sued Seattle Mayor Ed Murray earlier this year over allegations of sexual abuse, and later dropped the charges, is asking the City of Seattle for $1 million - $3 million in damages.

According to a claim for damages filed Wednesday by Delvonn Heckard, “Mr. Heckard was publicly defamed by Mr. Murray, and his private legal counsel, to include the false denials, and false allegations of participating in an anti-gay conspiracy.”

Heckard filed a civil lawsuit against the mayor on April 6. He alleged Murray paid him for sex on multiple occasions in the 1980s when he was a teenager. He dropped the suit in July saying he would pursue the case again when Murray is out of office.

In the new claim, Heckard said Murray abused his position of power.

“It was recently confirmed that there was no conspiracy and Mayor Murray fabricated these allegations for political gain and in order to silence Mr. Heckard, and other victims,” the claim reads.

This month a new report from the Seattle Times unearthed old records stating an Oregon child-welfare investigator found that Murray had sexually abused his foster son, Jeff Simpson, prompting state officials to conclude that "under no circumstances" should Murray serve as a foster parent in the future.

Murray has denied the allegations on numerous occasions.

“All I can tell you is it’s very peculiar that the allegations come forward when I’m trying to move a significant lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender bill on civil rights; when I’m trying to move domestic partnership for gay and lesbian couples; when I’m trying to pursue marriage; when I’m suing the president of the United States over immigration; and I’m running for re-election. The accusations don’t come forward in those other years. Is it a conspiracy? I have no idea. Other people are going to have to investigate and figure it out,” Murray said regarding the allegations in April.

© 2017 KING-TV