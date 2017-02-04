Mayor after tragedy: State of our city is 'Mukilteo Strong'

MUKILTEO -- The past year has been unlike any the city of Mukilteo has ever battled.



On Saturday, the city’s mayor, Jennifer Gregerson, addressed the shooting that killed three college students last July in her “state of the city” speech.

The mayor spoke with great pride about her city and kept the theme of "Mukilteo Strong."

The purple posters popped up shortly after the July 30, 2016 shooting.

“Earlier this week, we marked six months since the day that changed our community,” Gregerson said. “On this first state of the city address since that terrible day, I’m proud to share that the state of our city is strong. Mukilteo Strong.”



She mentioned she has a jar on her desk at city hall that looks like potpourri.

“It’s made of the flowers that were left at the memorial site at Kamiak (High School),” she said.

She said the jar is a daily reminder of the three shooting victims – Anna Bui, Jake Long, and Jordan Ebner. And also shows the city’s resolve.

“So let’s continue to stand together as Mukilteo Strong,” she concluded.

The mayor said the city is planning to designate a peace park, which would act as a memorial for the shooting’s victims. She said the goal is for that to happen this year.

