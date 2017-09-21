KING
Matthew McConaughey sightings in Roy, Washington

Jennifer King , KING 3:56 PM. PDT September 21, 2017

A small Washington town was buzzing with news of a big-time celebrity on Thursday. Matthew McConaughey was spotted working in Roy, Washington.  

Photos shared with KING 5 show the actor behind the wheel of a car, surrounded by production tents and trailers. Tips from viewers said he was shooting a Lincoln car commercial, but that has not been confirmed.

 

Mathew McConaughey in Roy, WA filming a commercial.

A post shared by Tracy Atkins Goble (@tracygoble3) on

Did you have a McConaughey sighting? Alright, alright, alright. Share it by emailing your photos or video to shareit@king5.com or use the hashtag #king5 on Instagram or Twitter

 

