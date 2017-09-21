Matthew McConaughey sightings in Roy, Washington

McConaughey is reportedly filming a car commercial in Roy, Washington. Photo provided by Tracy Atkins Goble.

A small Washington town was buzzing with news of a big-time celebrity on Thursday. Matthew McConaughey was spotted working in Roy, Washington.

Photos shared with KING 5 show the actor behind the wheel of a car, surrounded by production tents and trailers. Tips from viewers said he was shooting a Lincoln car commercial, but that has not been confirmed.

Mathew McConaughey in Roy, WA filming a commercial. A post shared by Tracy Atkins Goble (@tracygoble3) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

