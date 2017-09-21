Matthew McConaughey sightings in Roy, Washington

A small Washington town was buzzing with news of a big-time celebrity on Thursday. Matthew McConaughey was spotted working in Roy, Washington.
Photos shared with KING 5 show the actor behind the wheel of a car, surrounded by production tents and trailers. Tips from viewers said he was shooting a Lincoln car commercial, but that has not been confirmed.
Did you have a McConaughey sighting? Alright, alright, alright. Share it by emailing your photos or video to shareit@king5.com or use the hashtag #king5 on Instagram or Twitter.
