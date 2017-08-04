Tour the massive Navy ships in town for Fleet Week

Tours of Navy ships for Fleet Week run through Sunday. Photo: KING

The USS Anchorage and USS Michael Murphy are in town for Seafair Fleet Week, with public tours available through Sunday afternoon.



Two Royal Canadian Navy ships and one U.S. Coast Guard vessel are also in Seattle for Fleet Week. It's a Pacific Northwest tradition now in its 67th year.



The public is invited to tour the ships, meet Sailors, Coast Guard members and Marines, and learn how the sea services ships support the United States.



One ship is located at Pier 66 and the other at Pier 90. Viewing schedule:

- Pier 66: Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Pier 90: Friday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Visitors have to go through airport-style security and provide a photo ID to access the ships.



Prohibited items on board include the following:

- Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons

- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray; spray cans of any type

- Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

- Federally illegal drugs and/or drug-related paraphernalia

- Large bags, including backpacks, diaper bags and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search)

- Strollers

