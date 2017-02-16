Massive Lynden sinkhole shuts down streets

A massive sinkhole in Lynden shut down several streets Thursday. Photo: City of Lynden. (Photo: Custom)

LYNDEN, Wash. – A massive sinkhole shut down several streets in Lynden Thursday.

Residents noticed a small hole forming on North 8th Street about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, and by the morning, it was halfway through the street, according to Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis.

North 8th Street is closed between Pine and Ivy Streets.

A culvert under the street failed, and crews had to remove the sidewalk and a portion of the street, according to Korthus.

The sinkhole is about 20 feet wide and six feet deep. The water channel is about 10 feet wide, and has washed out about 80 feet of land.

No homeowners have been impacted.

