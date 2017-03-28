Massive fire kick starts Bothell revitalization project

An artist's rendering of the Bothell Main Street revitalization project. (Photo: KING)

Devastating fires usually delay projects, but Bothell is experiencing just the opposite.

For a decade, Bothell wanted to makeover its Main Street. Last summer’s fire actually initiated plans and funding, according to city leaders.

“I guess the silver lining to having a devastating fire occur on July 22, 2016: this project is now moving forward,” Bothell Mayor Andy Rheaume said during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

The fire engulfed the Mercantile Building and Bothell Mall, and damaged several other buildings nearby.

“It was really an awesome and frightening sight. The flames were high, high in the air,” Nancy Pipinich said, who owns an insurance business that suffered smoke damage and broken windows.

In the end, she says the fire helped, not hindered, the Main Street makeover by fast-tracking plans and freeing up funds for the project, which features new sidewalks, roads, and pedestrian-friendly areas.

“We went from a dream to reality in about 60 seconds,” Pipinich said.

“We did the curvy streets, the trees, the poles and now I’m excited to update it – it’s time,” building owner Rosemary McAuliffe said, explaining she worked on a revitalization project on Main Street in the late 1980s.

However, some businesses are worried about construction discouraging customers from April until November because of blocked entrances.

“No, we don’t have any back entrances,” said Belen Uribe, a server at Julio’s restaurant.

The restaurant is located in a strip mall slated to experience road construction on both sides for several weeks, essentially cutting off access to businesses.

“Hopefully we don’t have to close the restaurant and everyone is happy, but we'll see when the construction is coming,” Uribe said.

Meanwhile longtime Bothell residents hope the city’s impending facelift doesn’t erase the city’s 108-year history.

“When we retire, we might desire some of that charm. And if it’s eradicated we wonder where might we go,” Katheleen Hogrefe, of North Kirkland, said.

Sharon Crow agrees, as she’s lived in Bothell for 60 years.



“Yes I had horses. We used to ride down to Main Street, tie him to the pole, go to a movie, come out, and he'd still be there. But I don't think you can do that now,” Crow said.

Construction for the $7.5 million project is expected to start in early April and end by Thanksgiving, according to Public Works.

Still, there is one change Crow wants to see in Bothell.

“There aren’t any hot guys,” the 75-year-old said. “Meals on wheels, honey.”

© 2017 KING-TV