Mason County Search and Rescue dog missing

(Photo: Mason County Search and Rescue)

The Mason County Search and Rescue team is asking for the public's help in looking for their search dog, Max, who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Max was reported missing after escaping his electric fence at his home near Haven Lake, Tahuya around 2 p.m.

Search and Rescue team members say that the two-and-a-half-year-old is chipped, and wearing his electronic fence receiver collar.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Max, you're asked to call MACECOM at 360-426-4441 or email pio@masoncountysar.org

