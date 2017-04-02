Mason County homeowner arrested after shooting intruder

The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a home on East Trails Road on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Photo Credit: Mason County Sheriff's Office)

BELFAIR, Wash. — A Mason County homeowner who allegedly shot an intruder has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 a.m. at a residence on the 1500 block of Trails Road. The homeowner called the Sheriff's Office to report the incident and cooperated with the investigation, Lt. Travis Adams said.

The suspect owns adjoining properties, one of which is his home, one he uses for a home-based business. He found the door of the home business property kicked in and the intruder, a white male, taking a shower inside. Words were exchanged, but the intruder did not leave.

The homeowner went next door, retrieved a handgun and returned, shooting the intruder multiple times, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The shooting victim was identified as Nathaniel Joseph Rosa, 31, of Bothell, according to Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell. The man had been visiting his mother who lives in North Mason, Stockwell said.

Mason County detectives investigated into the early evening.

The homeowner will be arraigned Monday.

