Marysville restaurant plans to rebuild after devastating fire

The Village Restaurant in Marysville has been a community favorite since the 1930s. (Photo: KING)

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The owners of a popular Marysville restaurant, which was heavily damaged by fire this past weekend, say they plan to rebuild.

“We are a strong team and plan to rebuild,” owners of The Village Restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.

For many drivers, a road trip through Snohomish County just isn't complete without a visit to the iconic restaurant, known for its pies.

Regulars arrived around lunchtime on Monday to find their favorite spot, charred.

“Everybody just loves this place,” said Lisa Martin, whose daughter is a server at The Village.

An intense fire caused more than a million dollars in damage early Sunday. No one was hurt, but The Village, which has roots in Marysville community going back to 1937, looks like a total loss.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

“We're on our way back home to Bellingham and wanted to stop and get a piece of pie at our favorite restaurant. We used to always stop at it from the time I was smaller than her,” said Josh Cicchitti, who visited the restaurant with his daughter Portia, Monday. They didn’t know about the fire until they pulled off of Interstate 5.

“It hurts me,” said Diane Dodd, another customer.

The Village was more than a place to refuel. Many people considered it a town square of sorts.



“They've hosted lots of city group meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous has met here for a very long time, it's just a place of bringing people together in the community,” Martin said.



“People just remember this place, it's just got a lot of great memories,” she said.

Copyright 2017 KING