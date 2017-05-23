Marysville police have success cleaning up eyesores

Of the 215 eyesore complaints investigated by police since February, nearly 80 percent have been cleaned up.

Marysville Police have implemented new, successful tactics to address eyesores, including better enforcement and revised city ordinances.

For decades, people have complained about junk cars and other eyesores in their Marysville neighborhoods, and for decades the city's code enforcement division has responded with limited success.

Now the city is employing the power of the badge in its pursuit of problem property owners.

"We've had houses with 40 or 50 bags of garbage in the back yard," said officer Dave Visconi. "Definitely some deplorable conditions people are living in out here."

Visconi is part of a new effort to clean up neighborhoods all across Marysville with police officers taking the lead instead of city bureaucrats.

When someone files a complaint about junk cars left in a yard or trash piling up, the offender gets a visit from a cop. The city allowed the hiring of two additional officers, one full-time and one part-time to address the issues.

"As law enforcement, when we knock at the door we believe the command presence that we carry in a kind manner is going to bring us the success that we're looking for," said Visconi.

The city recently revised local ordinances to make a third violation a misdemeanor, which means an automatic court date and possible jail time.

The moves are proving very successful.

Of the 215 complaints investigated by police since February, nearly 80 percent have been cleaned up. More fines are also being assessed. A first offense will cost you $150, a second, $300.

"Often times we'll knock at the door and a husband and wife will answer. One of them will say they've been nagging the other to get this done for quite some time," said Visconi. "They'll thank us for bringing it to their attention, and the problem gets resolved right away."

Some, however, remain defiant.

Police point to one location where people aren't parking junk cars in their front yard, they're building entire sheds without a business license.

Visconi said, in that case, the subject was actually arrested and that case is still pending.

"Quite honestly, I don't know what they're thinking,” Visconi said. “What I wonder is why, after we politely warn them, that they don't just fix the problem."

