Marysville-Pilchuck shooting victims to receive $18M settlement

The families of Marysville-Pilchuck shooting victims won an $18 million settlement against the school district on Monday.

The settlement, which was originally filed for $20 million, exhausted the available insurance policy limits after the cost of the suit.

Only two of the three plaintiffs, the Marysville School District and a teacher Rosemary Cooper, agreed to settle, according to the plaintiff’s lawyer Lincoln Beauregard. The third plaintiff, Raymond Fryberg, never responded to any case filings in the civil suit.

“There is no perfect resolution for our clients,” said Beauregard. “This is another step towards moving forward. The School District, Ms. Cooper, and her attorneys handled this matter very professionally.”

The case was scheduled to go to trial in two months.

In October 2014, Marysville-Pilchuck freshman Jaylen Fryberg fatally shot four classmates in the school cafeteria, wounding a fifth.

The families of Zoe Galasso, Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, Gia Soriano, and Andrew Fryberg, who died in the shooting will receive part of the settlement. Denise Hatch-Anderson and Nate Hatch, who was injured, will also receive part.

Raymond Fryberg was convicted for illegally possessing firearms, including the gun his son used in the shooting.

