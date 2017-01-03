Marysville grandmother hopes D.C. march will help unify America

Women's March on Washington

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- In her 68 years, Nila Horton has never attended a political protest, never voted strictly along party lines…and has never felt so fearful for the future of her country.

"I've never felt this strongly before," she says. "Never."

Her concerns have moved her to take part in the upcoming "Women's March" on the nation's capitol. The demonstration in D.C. the day after Donald Trump's inauguration will focus on preserving human rights for all Americans.

"This gave me some power. This gave me a way to move forward," says Horton.

For Horton, and many more like her, the president-elect has been a polarizing figure, fanning fears of mass deportations of Mexicans, hate crimes against Muslims and misogyny.

It's the women's issues that hit closest to home for Horton.

She has three granddaughters and loves them fiercely.

"Any father who would say when he said...I just don't have the words," said Horton about recorded remarks Trump made years ago where he bragged about inappropriately touching women. "I'm old and I'm just a common person, but I will stand up and fight for them."

Horton, a mental health counselor, believes the march will help unite this deeply divided country. She says the focus on human rights is something upon which all Americans should be able to find common ground.

"We cannot let go of what is our founders meant for this country: human rights. Freedom to worship, freedom of speech, freedom from want and freedom from fear."

Horton hopes that regardless of who they voted for, the people of this country will march together, sending a strong statement against bigotry, racism, and sexism. That is what she believes will "make America great again."

"It will be 'We the People' at the bottom putting pressure on those in office, and they will put pressure on those at the top."

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the march in Washington, D.C. A local demonstration is being held in Seattle.

For more information on both events, click on the following links:

