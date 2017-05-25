Mars rover from Everett in international competition

The Mars robotic rover "Curiosity" beams back incredibly high definition images of the planet from space. (Photo: KING)

If you're reading this on the KING 5 app, click here.

A mechanical engineering team from Washington State University Everett has an out of this world invention that promises to shine in a global competition.

The team is entering its Mars rover into the University Rover Challenge in Utah where their invention will showcase against 36 other teams from seven countries. The competition judges the rovers on everything from design to soil sampling to its ability to assist astronauts.

"I've never been a part of anything like this, and I've been in college way too long," Mitchell Elder joked. The WSU-Everett senior drives the rover.

This is the second year the team has entered the competition. Last year, the students took second place behind a team from Poland. Their current rover is a modified version of the same vehicle the team used last year.

"We already feel like we have a leg up," said Austin Sundseth. "That team didn't qualify this year, so we're hopeful!"

The rovers will not actually be sent to Mars. But the design work will assist future space exploration to the red planet. Not to mention the experience these students are having will help propel them into careers in aerospace or something similar.

"I would love to stay in the space field, satellites rockets either way. And we are lucky enough to be in a field where we have a lot of that here," Elder said.

Companies like Blue Origin and Boeing are already taking note.

© 2017 KING-TV