Mariners set to honor Edgar Martinez this weekend

It's a huge weekend for baseball at Safeco Field as the Mariners continue their pursuit for a playoff spot, but as they do it, the team will also take the time to honor one of the greatest Mariners of all time. The organization will officially retire number 11 on Saturday in celebration of Edgar Martinez.

“I’m not sure how it’s going to feel. I know it means a lot, so it will be interesting, being in that situation, in that moment, and see the number up there,” Martinez said. "It means a lot. It’ll make me reflect on my career, way back when I started playing.”

Martinez played his final game in 2004, capping an 18-year career with the team. The hopeful Hall of Famer is one of nine players in Major League history to record at least 2,000 hits, 500 doubles, 300 home runs, 1,200 RBI and 1,200 walks with one team. He led the Mariners in offensive categories including RBI’s, walks, doubles, runs, total bases, extra-base hits, games, and on-base percentage.

Friday morning at 10:15 Edgar will raise the number 11 flag at the Space Needle. On Friday night the first 45,000 fans attending the game against the Angels will receive a Martinez bobblehead. On Saturday the organization is giving out a commemorative number retirement plaque, and on Sunday the first 45,000 fans will get a Martinez jersey.

© 2017 KING-TV