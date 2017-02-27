Marijuana business owners vow to fight feds

A growing number of marijuana business owners are vowing to fight back if the Trump administration is serious about a crackdown on cannabis.

Among them is Jody Hall, founder and president of Goodship Company, a high-end cannabis-infused edible company based in Seattle.

Hall, an industry trailblazer who also founded Cupcake Royale, believes pot is the wrong industry to target.

"I'm going to continue to rally people and get involved in this," Hall said. "It's the will of the people."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said last week that he expects states to be subject to “greater enforcement” of federal laws against marijuana use. It's a move that could undercut the growing number of states moving to legalize.

Twenty-nine states have some sort of legalized marijuana.

Hall says that's a sign that marijuana works.

"In Florida, where Trump won by a razor-thin margin, marijuana won by 71%," she pointed out. "Clearly this wave is going forward, and people are realizing it."

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson also plan to resist any federal crackdown and vow to defend the state's legalized marijuana laws.

