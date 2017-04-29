Actor Leonardo DiCaprio marches with a group of indigenous people from North and South America during the Peoples Climate March in Washington DC, on Saturday. (Photo: JOSE LUIS MAGANA, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thousands of people across the U.S. are marching on President Donald Trump’s hundredth day in office to demand action on climate change.

Organizers say around 5,000 people participated in the Seattle People's Climate March march Saturday afternoon, walking from Occidental Park in Pioneers Square to Westlake Park while holding signs about climate change. Organizers also planned workshops at Seattle University in the afternoon to build understanding on what it means to fight climate change.





In Washington, D.C., large crowds on Saturday made their way down Pennsylvania Avenue in sweltering heat. Later, they encircled the White House. Organizers say about 300 other protest marches are expected around the country.

Participants in the People's Climate March say they’re objecting to Trump’s rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

In Augusta, Maine, protesters outside the statehouse said they wanted to draw attention to the damage climate change can cause marginalized communities.

A demonstration stretched for several blocks in downtown Tampa, Florida, where marchers said they were concerned about the threat rising seas pose to the city.

In Boston, a crowd gathered in public park in downtown. Marchers carried signs with slogans such as “Dump Trump.”

Related: EPA removes climate change data, other scientific information from website

© 2017 KING-TV