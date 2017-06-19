Maple Valley adds new electric motorcycles

The city of Maple Valley recently purchased two new electric motorcycles, becoming the first city in the King County Sheriff’s Office to have motorcycles. The bikes cost the city $14,000 a piece, but they cost less than a dollar a day to maintain. They are nearly silent and charge on a power plug in about 8 hours.

“There is no reoccurring maintenance. We don’t change the oil; we don’t have to put gasoline in it, the only thing we have to do is put fresh tires on it once in a while and make sure the brakes are functioning. Other than that there is no other maintenance other than plugging in the bike at night and getting it ready for the next shift,” Deputy Sam Hooper said.

Deputy Hooper is the person who led the charge on this effort. Since they purchased the bikes, they have been very effective in patrolling off the road, wherever the public may travel.

“We check the beaches; we check all the nooks and crannies for all the kids. They get up into the woodline, up in here, and they think they’re out of sight, out of mind, and they think they can do all the things that kids do. But we come up on them now. We find them in all the nooks and crannies, and now they’re well aware that any second they aren’t going to hear us coming, and we’re going to come around the corner and contact them,” Deputy Hooper said. “You won’t hear us moving throughout the parks, and the trails and the point of that is that people enjoy the parks and the trails, they enjoy the nature areas. We don’t want to affect them in a negative way. We want them to see that the police officers are out there ensuring that they are safe, but we also want them to continue enjoying the nature area, which is the whole reason that they were out there in the first place.”

“The citizens know that they are safe, and feel that they are safe, and they know that the city council supports the police department,” City Council Member Linda Johnson said. “I think it’s a great investment. I would rather spend money on a bike and getting the police out there, than a gun. They have to have those, the Sheriff’s Department can provide those, but this does a great job with the community policing in a safe manner, for everybody. The police officers and the citizens.”

“I highly recommend them to any city anywhere,” Mayor Sean Kelly said. “If you have any kind of trails, any kind of outdoor areas, they are just, they’re great. They are everywhere.”