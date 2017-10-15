Man's body found on Lacey road, homicide investigation underway

Photos from the homicide investigation in Lacey. (Photo: Justin Rankin) (Photo: Littler, Caryn)

A homicide investigation is underway in Lacey after a man was found dead on the side of the road.

Lacey Police Sgt. Jaime Newcomb said a resident in the 7000 block of 14th Avenue SE called police after finding the body in some brush.

Police found the body of a 28-year-old man, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Newcomb said there was an out of state ID on him, but didn't know if the victim had a local address.

Investigators were conducting their investigation at the scene.

