Man wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Lucky Eagle Casino.

Investigators say deputies responded to a call about a person who appeared to be suicidal. When they arrived, they found a man was in his car.

Deputies say he then stepped out with a gun and ignored commands to drop it. When he began to raise it, that's when deputies opened fire.

The man's condition was unknown, but he was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

