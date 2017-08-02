Man who threw Molotov cocktail at deputies dies

A person threw a molotov cocktail at King County Sheriff's Office deputies before starting a fire on Monday. Photo: King County Sheriff's Office.

A man who threw a Molotov cocktail at King County Sheriff's Office deputies before starting a fire has died.

Deputies responded to a vandalism complaint at a home in the 33100 block of East Lake Holm Drive Southeast in Auburn on Tuesday afternoon. When deputies contacted the 41-year-old man, he threw the Molotov cocktail at them and barricaded himself in a nearby structure.

Fire from the Molotov cocktail spread to the structure, according to fire investigators.

The man was not able to escape, and the building was quickly engulfed in flames, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The man likely died of smoke inhalation, according to fire investigators.

One deputy had minor burns to the face and neck, including burnt hair and eyebrows, according to Sgt. Cindi West from the King County Sheriff's Office. He has been treated and released.

