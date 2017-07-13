Man who shot wife from back of Uber pleads not guilty to murder

Seattle police have now arrested a man for the death of a woman in Queen Anne in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

The man accused of shooting and killing his wife from the back of an Uber in Queen Anne plead not guilty during his arraignment at the King County Courthouse Thursday morning.

Police say 31-year-old Cameron Espitia and his wife, Jennifer, were riding in an Uber on July 2 when he pulled out a gun and shot her.

On July 6, Espitia was charged with second-degree murder.

According to probable cause documents, Espitia and his wife were picked up in an Uber just after midnight on July 2. Espitia sat in the back, while his wife sat in the passenger seat.

During the Uber trip, the driver heard a loud boom, thinking it was a popped tire. The driver says he then looked to the passenger seat, where he noticed Jennifer was bent forward and not moving.

The driver says that Espitia then told him to "just drive," according to documents.

The driver says he called police when Espitia exited the vehicle near 2nd Avenue West and West McGraw Place.

Jennifer Espitia was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

Charging documents say Espitia "consumed numerous alcoholic drinks and argued with his wife when she wanted to go home instead of proceeding to the after-party" of a wedding the couple attended.

When Seattle Police initially made contact with Espitia, he told them he wasn't having a good night with his wife and they found a small semi-automatic pistol in his ankle holster. Espitia admitted to drinking alcohol and said he didn't remember what happened from the time he and his wife were looking for transportation until he woke up in some bushes, not knowing where he was.

Espitia remains in jail with bail set at $3 million. He isn't allowed to make contact with the Uber driver or Jennifer's family. The judge also ordered Espitia to not possess weapons, firearms, or consume alcohol.

Seattle Police records say Espitia has several firearms registered to him.

If convicted, Espitia, a U.S. Coast Guard employee with no criminal history, faces up to 23 years.

© 2017 KING-TV