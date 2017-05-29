Man who shot caged cougar loses hunting rights

A Redmond man who shot and killed a cougar in a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife research trap has been barred from hunting in Washington for two years.



The Seattle Times reported Saturday that the WDFW has stripped Ronald D. Wentz of his hunting privileges for the 2016 incident.



Wentz had been fined $1,300, but the WDFW made the move to take away his privileges after receiving a note from the Washington Director of The Humane Society of the United States, Dan Paul, urging the state to permanently ban Wentz from hunting again in the state.



WDFW officials opted for a two-year ban because Wentz had a valid hunting license and cougar tag.



Wentz declined to comment on the case and did not appeal the hunting ban.

