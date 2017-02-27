Man survives 5 days trapped in car near Sequim

Firefighters help get Richard Jones out of his car near Sequim, Wash, Feb. 27, 2017. Sheriff's deputies say Jones was apparently trapped in his car for five days. (Credit: Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

SEQUIM, Wash. -- A man apparently trapped in his car for five days after it went down an embankment was found alive Monday morning.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor was walking his dog along Sequim-Dungeness Way when he spotted the 1992 Toyota Celica about 20 feet down a steep embankment, surrounded by trees and brush. He called 911.

A responding deputy climbed down and found Richard Jones, 63, bundled up in the car. Jones was reported missing last Wednesday after he didn't return home from what should have been a 15-minute trip to the store. He apparently went off the road and was unable to open the car doors due to trees and brush blocking them.

Firefighters extricated Jones, who deputies say was talkative and not injured, but suffering from a preexisting medical condition, dehydration and hypothermia.

Copyright 2017 KING