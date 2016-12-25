Man stabbed while trying to stop fight at Alderwood Mall

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Authorities say a man was stabbed Christmas Eve while trying to break up a fight at a mall north of Seattle.



Lynnwood Police say officers were dispatched to what was initially believed to be a shooting at Alderwood Mall. They arrived to find a 19-year-old man being detained by a witness and mall security.



Police say the young man got into a fight with another teen, and then stabbed a man in his 30s who tried to stop it. The victim suffered a single knife wound and was taken to a hospital.



Though the investigation isn't over, police don't believe the suspect knew the man he's accused of stabbing.

