Man stabbed near Dick's Drive-In

A man is in critical condition following an assault early Friday morning.
Seattle Fire transported a man in his 30s to Harborview Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m. Medics were seen performing CPR at the scene.
The stabbing occurred near Dick's Drive-In within the 500 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.
Man stabbed outside of the Dick's on QA tonight pic.twitter.com/GD4Ae1mtYU— KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 23, 2017
Seattle Police arrested a suspect a short distance from the scene. Further details about what led up to the attack were not immediately known.
