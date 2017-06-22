Man stabbed near Dick's Drive-In

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

A man is in critical condition following an assault early Friday morning.

Seattle Fire transported a man in his 30s to Harborview Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m. Medics were seen performing CPR at the scene.

The stabbing occurred near Dick's Drive-In within the 500 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.

Man stabbed outside of the Dick's on QA tonight pic.twitter.com/GD4Ae1mtYU — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 23, 2017

Seattle Police arrested a suspect a short distance from the scene. Further details about what led up to the attack were not immediately known.

