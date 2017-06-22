KING
Man stabbed near Dick's Drive-In

Brian Price, KING 3:01 AM. PDT June 23, 2017

A man is in critical condition following an assault early Friday morning.

Seattle Fire transported a man in his 30s to Harborview Medical Center shortly after 2 a.m. Medics were seen performing CPR at the scene.

The stabbing occurred near Dick's Drive-In within the 500 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.

Seattle Police arrested a suspect a short distance from the scene. Further details about what led up to the attack were not immediately known.

