Man shot near Spokane St homeless camp

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting near a homeless camp in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Seattle Fire confirms a male victim has life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Police responded to 1st Avenue S and S Spokane Street just before 5 a.m. The first officers to the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lanes immediately surrounding the intersection are closed while police investigate.

Seattle Fire rushed the 35-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center.

