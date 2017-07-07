KING
Man shot in Renton, drives to McDonald's

Brian Price, KING 7:22 AM. PDT July 07, 2017

A man was shot in Renton overnight Friday along Burnett Ave South.

Renton Police says the man then drove himself to a nearby McDonald's in the 400 block of South Grady Way. One of the first officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was shot multiple times in the hip and arm, according to a Renton Fire Dept. spokesperson. 

The victim told police he did not know the shooter. 

 

