Man shot in Renton, drives to McDonald's

A man was shot in Renton overnight Friday along Burnett Ave South.
Renton Police says the man then drove himself to a nearby McDonald's in the 400 block of South Grady Way. One of the first officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was shot multiple times in the hip and arm, according to a Renton Fire Dept. spokesperson.
The victim told police he did not know the shooter.
