Man shot during UW protest 'improving' and 'breathing on his own'

Harborview Medical Center in Seattle (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - A man who was in critical condition after he was shot during a protest on the University of Washington campus Friday has improved to serious condition.

A Harborview Medical Center spokesperson said the man was in intensive care and breathing on his own Sunday.

Seattle police said the 34-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the abdomen during a protest of President Trump's inauguration.

Police said the shooting suspect and another individual turned themselves into police Saturday morning. Both were taken into custody, then released later that afternoon.

Copyright 2016 KING