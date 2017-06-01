Attempted robber tackled after shooting outside Kent hookah bar

An attempted robber was pinned down by bystanders after police say he shot a man outside a hookah bar in Kent Thursday morning.

A small group of people was approached in the parking lot of the Benson Plaza shopping center in the 23000 block of 104th Ave SE. Kent Police said the suspect attempted to steal from the group.

The suspect allegedly fired at least one shot, injuring a man. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center and in satisfactory condition.

People from the bar rushed out and pinned down the suspect until police arrived to take him into custody.

In Kent on 104th at a reported shooting. Kent PD investigating currently pic.twitter.com/qI7GD1kh0e — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) June 1, 2017





