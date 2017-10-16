Everett police responded to the 1600 block of 22nd St for a fatal shooting.

Everett police are searching for a suspect that shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery.

The shooting occurred just after 12 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of 22nd St.

One man was killed and a second person injured, said Everett police spokesperson Officer Aaron Snell. The injured victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

Everett police and a K-9 team searched for the suspect but were unsuccessful.

