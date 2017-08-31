Man rides wild mustangs on PCT to raise awareness

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Seattle Humane is looking for permanent and foster homes for displaced Houston pets
-
Detective on leave for pulling gun on biker
-
US, South Korea, and Japanese jets conduct bombing runs in Korea
-
When do you stop for a school bus with its stop bar out?
-
Raw: Deputy pulls gun during traffic stop
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
State of emergency in Kittitas County
-
Garfield HS coach addresses recent controversy
-
Displaced Houston pets arrive at Seattle Humane
-
Seattle Humane to take in 300 displaced pets from Texas
More Stories
-
LIVE BLOG: Seahawks vs. Raiders preseasonAug 31, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Record heat hitting Seattle just in time for Labor…Aug 31, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
First Harvey rescue animal adopted in SeattleAug 31, 2017, 4:53 p.m.