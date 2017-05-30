Man missing after falling into Puyallup River

A 46-year-old man slipped and fell while he was fishing Monday, according to a city of Sumner spokesperson. (Photo: KING)

Pierce County search and rescue teams wrapped up search efforts Tuesday evening for a 46-year-old man who slipped and fell into the Puyallup River Monday.

They will resume their search Wednesday morning.

Crews reported a fast moving current at six knots. The current was moving so fast it broke off the mount for sonar equipment that’s used to search.

The man slipped and fell while he was fishing, according to a spokesperson for the city of Sumner. His wife and kids were nearby.

Family members waited along the Puyallup River Tuesday as crews searched for the missing man.

