A 39-year-old man was killed Sunday morning while walking away from a disabled vehicle on a highway ramp in Auburn.

The man was walking northbound on the left shoulder of the State Route 167 exit ramp to westbound State Route 18 when he was struck by a car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

