Man killed walking along SR 512

A man walking along State Route 512 early Friday morning was struck and killed by an oncoming pickup truck.

The left lane of eastbound 512 is closed east of Canyon Road while Washington State Patrol investigates the collision.

Trooper Shaneka Phillips said a caller reported seeing the man just before 4 a.m. stumbling along the highway. A few minutes later a second caller said a pickup truck hit the man.

A medical examiner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, according to Trooper Phillips.

Expect delays during the morning commute until WSP clears the lane.

Update: male pedestrian was walking in left lane when he was struck by the white pickup truck. Driver of pickup not injured. -Trp Phillips pic.twitter.com/5O5tnEQJ9Z — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) August 18, 2017

