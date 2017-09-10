Man killed, officers uninjured after shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WTSP Live Video
-
WTLV Live Video
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Warren Moon's first take on Seahawks-Packers
-
Geek Out: What is storm surge?
-
Norse Peak Fire now more than 44,000 acres
-
Hurricane Irma's fury reaches south Florida and the Keys
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Paul Silvi's take on the Michael Bennett situation in Las Vegas
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma continues path of destruction as…Sep. 4, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
Fallen officer's fiancé visits scene of Tacoma…Sep 11, 2017, 12:57 a.m.
-
Live Hurricane Irma blog: Polk Fire Rescue stops…Sep. 9, 2017, 9:21 p.m.