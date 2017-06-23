KING
Man killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing near Queen Anne Dick's Drive-In

Travis Pittman , KING 10:54 AM. PDT June 23, 2017

A man was killed after being stabbed in the chest early Friday morning near the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's lower Queen Anne neighborhood in what witnesses say appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
 
Seattle Police say officers responded just after 2 a.m. and found the 26-year-old man with critical injuries. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

The stabbing occurred near Dick's Drive-In within the 500 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.

Witnesses told police the suspect came across the street and stuck a large knife into the victim's chest before walking away. Officers took the suspect, described only as a 38-year-old, into custody. Officers found a knife on him, police say.
 
The suspect was booked on investigation of murder.

