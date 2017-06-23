Man killed in 'unprovoked' stabbing near Queen Anne Dick's Drive-In

A man was killed after being stabbed in the chest early Friday morning near the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's lower Queen Anne neighborhood in what witnesses say appeared to be an unprovoked attack.
Seattle Police say officers responded just after 2 a.m. and found the 26-year-old man with critical injuries. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died.
The stabbing occurred near Dick's Drive-In within the 500 block of Queen Anne Avenue North.
Man stabbed outside of the Dick's on QA tonight pic.twitter.com/GD4Ae1mtYU— KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 23, 2017
Witnesses told police the suspect came across the street and stuck a large knife into the victim's chest before walking away. Officers took the suspect, described only as a 38-year-old, into custody. Officers found a knife on him, police say.
The suspect was booked on investigation of murder.
