Man killed in Burien hit and run

King County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run collision that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to 126th St & 1st Ave S around 3:45 a.m. for a report of a man in the roadway.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff's office does not have any suspect vehicle description.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the King County Sheriff's Office.

