Man killed by semi, driver arrested for DUI

Police lights.

A man is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after a semi struck their vehicle overnight.

Trooper Bova says their car overheated along northbound I-5 near Centralia. The pair pulled the vehicle to the shoulder and were outside at the time of the collision.

The semi driver is under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lanes are blocked near milepost 86 while troopers complete their investigation. At least one lane of traffic is getting by the scene.

