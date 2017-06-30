Man gets 80 months for photographing sex crimes on girl

To prove he had not repeatedly sexually assaulted and took explicit photos of a teenage girl known to him, a 33-year-old man allowed Port Orchard investigators to flip through photos on his phone until they found one of the man having sexual contact with the girl.

According to court documents, Travis Andres Vandebrake, 33, then said, “ … it only happened one time.”

Vanderbrake pleaded guilty to three felony sex crimes on the girl. He was sentenced Monday to about 6 1/2 years in prison.

The girl wrote to Kitsap County Superior Court Judge Leila Mills that she considered Vandebrake family and tried to get close to him by sharing his interests in cars and rock music. She felt his interest in her faded when he had children of his own, and resumed only when she aged and he intended to assault her.

The girl wrote that she lives in fear because of what Vanderbrake did to her.

“A part of me also hurts because I have an issue separating who he used to be and who has become,” she wrote. “A part of me misses the fatherly love he gave me but another part feels as if it was an act to lure me in.”

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives first learned of the assaults after Vanderbrake reported the girl as a runaway in November, according to court documents. A few days later she was found in Utah with her boyfriend. There she disclosed to an officer that Vandebrake was sexually assaulting her.

That led detectives back to Vandebrake’s Illahee residence, where he denied assaulting the girl and let detectives look at his phone as proof, according to documents.

The girl told Mills the assaults were almost on a schedule, and she dreaded being at Vandebrake’s residence.

She wrote that she reached a point with the assaults that she “slipped up” and told her boyfriend, who she made promise not to tell. Instead of going to authorities, and unable to keep the other children safe, the girl wrote, the two ran away.

Vandebrake pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor. Mills sentenced Vandebrake to 80 months in prison.

