Man found in serious condition after shooting near Skyway

Brian Price, KING 5:59 AM. PDT October 06, 2017

The King County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting near Skyway late Thursday night. 

A man was shot in his backyard near S 120th Street and 59th Avenue S. 

A sheriff's deputy heard multiple gunshots near the home and found the man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Two male suspects fled the scene. 

