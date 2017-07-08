KING
Man fatally shot on I-5 near Lacey 'wanted suicide by cop,' says WSP

KING 11:10 AM. PDT July 08, 2017

Drivers on southbound Interstate 5 in Lacey ran into lengthy backups Saturday morning because of an officer-involved shooting.
    
Authorities say an officer had an encounter with a suicidal subject early in the morning.  A WSP spokesperson said they received a 911 call from a man who said "he wanted suicide by cop."

The driver got out of the car with a knife and ignored commands by state troopers. That's when a trooper shot the driver dead.
   
Southbound traffic was diverted off I-5 before Carpenter Road for the investigation, creating a traffic backup at least six miles long.

As of 10:50 a.m., southbound I-5 backups near Carpenter Road near Lacey were to Mounts Road. Northbound backups were to Martin Way.

