Man fatally shot on I-5 near Lacey 'wanted suicide by cop,' says WSP

Drivers on southbound Interstate 5 in Lacey ran into lengthy backups Saturday morning because of an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities say an officer had an encounter with a suicidal subject early in the morning. A WSP spokesperson said they received a 911 call from a man who said "he wanted suicide by cop."
The driver got out of the car with a knife and ignored commands by state troopers. That's when a trooper shot the driver dead.
Southbound traffic was diverted off I-5 before Carpenter Road for the investigation, creating a traffic backup at least six miles long.
As of 10:50 a.m., southbound I-5 backups near Carpenter Road near Lacey were to Mounts Road. Northbound backups were to Martin Way.
