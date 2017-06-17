Man dies after crashing into DOT vehicle

(Photo: Washington State Patrol)

A thirty-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashes into a parked Department of Transportation truck on the side of I-5 in Tacoma late Friday night.

Troopers say the man was driving onto the interstate from 72nd Street ramp just before 11 p.m. when the vehicle crashed into the DOT truck parked on the right shoulder of I-5.

No one in the DOT vehicle was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

