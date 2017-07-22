Man, child dead after car goes over embankment in Renton

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Renton firefighters say a man and a young girl died after their car went over an embankment in Renton early Saturday morning.

Renton Police Commander David Leibman says just after 8:30 a.m. they received a call reporting sounds of a crash in the 3000 block of Royal Hills Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of a 30-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl inside the vehicle.

The crash was under investigation by officials.

© 2017 KING-TV