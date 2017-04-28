Man charged for throwing Molotov cocktail at police in 2016 May Day protest

Seattle police trained for May Day in a Port of Seattle warehouse Wednesday. (Photo: KING)

A former Seattle resident was arrested Friday in Wisconsin in connection with an attack on Seattle police officers during a May Day protest last year.

According to SPD and the FBI, Wil Casey Floyd was identified as a 'Black Bloc' protester who threw a Molotov cocktail at officers.

Floyd was charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device, which is a felony. He faces 10 years in prison.

Police say one of the Molotov cocktails thrown by 'Black Bloc' protesters shattered at the feet of an officer, igniting his pants when a flash-bang grenade went off. The officer suffered burns to his leg.

A lengthy investigation by SPD and the FBI led to the 32-year-old’s arrest in Wisconsin.

“I join city leaders in emphasizing that violence at May Day protests will not be tolerated, and commend Seattle Police and FBI’s dogged pursuit of this defendant who threw a Molotov cocktail at an SPD officer at last year’s May Day protests. His so-called “black bloc” disguise was useless in his effort to evade responsibility for his actions,” U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes said.

Floyd will appear in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Friday afternoon.

