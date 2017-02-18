Man booked into Clark County Jail after body found in home

Police lights.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - A 45-year-old man has been booked into Clark County Jail on investigation of assault and murder.



Vancouver Police on Saturday identified Kenneth Moore as the man who was taken into custody at a home where officers found someone dead.



Officers doing a welfare check on a home Friday morning saw a man inside with a gun.



SWAT officers were dispatched to the home and the man eventually came out. He was taken into custody.

