Man attacked near Chambers Bay Golf Course

A University Place man said he was physically assaulted at Chambers Bay in Pierce County by two men while he was out jogging with his wife Wednesday. (Photo: KING)

A University Place man said he was physically assaulted at Chambers Bay in Pierce County by two men while he was out jogging with his wife Wednesday.



"All I know is the two men jumped at me, I ran away, and by the time I came back he had been assaulted," said Jessica, who was with her husband Clancy that day.



"As we jogged up to and were next to them, one of the men turned around suddenly and jumped at us and yelled ‘Boo gotcha,’" she said. “Who jumps at people while they’re running?"

Her husband Clancy said he addressed the men.

"I told them this isn't the place for games like that and they came at me and there were two of them, and I got hit."

He took pictures just after the alleged assault, which show his bloodied face. He said he had to undergo surgery.

"All of the bones in the nose were broken. The septum was broken off of the palette. There's quite a bit of swelling," said Clancy.



"We're going to be dealing with this for the rest of our lives, and these men are out there, " said Jessica.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say they're searching for two men who were visitors to the area and were golfing at Chambers Bay with a group of people that day.

"This is not what happens at Chambers Bay. This is not what happens in our community," said Jessica.

For Jessica and her husband, they hope the incident puts the community on notice.

"I want this to be stopped. I want people of our community to be aware that this can happen, that this happened, and I don't want this to happen to anyone," she said.



The staff at Chambers Bay declined to comment about the alleged incident.

(Warning: Photos of the victim's injuries in the attack are graphic)

© 2017 KING-TV